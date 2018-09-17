Share:

LAHORE - Agriculture Minister Malk Nauman Langrial has ensured a farmer delegation that revolutionary steps will be taken to strength and modernise the agriculture sector of Punjab.

Pakistan Kissan Ittehad delegation met the minister Sunday and raised with him the issue of fake and substandard marketing of seed, pesticide and fertilizers in different areas. The minister said that the department will deal with iron hand against such mean practices damaging the entire sector. Similarly, he said Punjab government will work hard to change the fate of small farmers and they will be provided good rates on their crops and easy access to markets. The sugar mills , he told farmers, were being allowed to export surplus sugar on condition that they will start crushing season in November. The cane growers, he said, will be provide better rates on their crops and their payments will not be withheld.

The delegation presented a 13-point demands to the minister which included availability of electricity for tube wells at price of Rs5.35 per unit, recovery of farmers' electricity arrears withheld by power distribution companies, a ban on import of vegetables and fruits, availability of quality seed and others. He ensured the delegation that their all demands will be addressed on priority basis.