LAHORE - Seven people, including three children, were injured when a gunman opened indiscriminate fire on passersby on Mast Iqbal Road in Factory Area police precincts on Sunday evening.

Soon after the gun attack , dozens of people took to streets to condemn the shooting. The protesters, mostly relatives of the victims, blocked the main Ferozpur Road by setting tyres on fire. They also chanted slogans against the local police and demanded immediate arrest of the attacker, who instantly fled after the shooting.

Local residents told reporters that the gunman, later identified by police as Malik Amir, was under the influence of liquor when he opened fire to create unrest in the locality. As a result, seven people including three children received bullet injuries.

Rescue workers said that all the seven victims were rushed to hospital with bullet wounds. However, the condition of all the victims was said to be out of danger. The police were investigating the incident with no arrest made till late Sunday.

Man held with fake South Africa visa

FIA immigration authorities on Sunday arrested a passenger trying to board a South Africa-bound flight on fake travel documents, said a spokesman for the agency.

He said that Sarfraz, resident of Mandi Baha-ud-Din was stopped by immigration authorities for routine clearance process. During documents’ checking, the duty officer found his visa fake. Apart from that, his residence papers for South Africa were bogus. He was arrested by the immigration authorities. The accused was sent to Anti-Human Trafficking Cell for further action.