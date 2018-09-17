Share:

KARACHI - The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) once again hinted at protest demonstrations against K-Electric against its ‘malpractices’ and prolonged and unannounced loadshedding in the metropolis.

In a statement issued here, the JI Karachi Ameer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said that the people are facing 10 to 12 hours un-announced load-shedding by the K-Electric in a day, saying that the ‘incompetent’ management of KE has failed to facilitate the masses.

He said that the KE is also conducting two to three hours un-announced load-shedding in the night time as well, making it very difficult for the people who were already down and out. “The miserable condition has raised several questions over the performance of the power utility,” he added.

The JI city chief said that the residents of Orangi Town, Korangi, Malir, Khokhrapar, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Liaquatabad, Quaidabad and Landhi are facing 10 to 12 hours prolonged load-shedding in a day, which is certainly increasing the mental agony of the masses.

Naeem demanded of the federal and provincial governments that they should take notice of the un-announced load-shedding in the city as it has become a point to ponder for the authorities of KE.

“The KE is charging electricity bills on furnace oil and running its power plants on gas, which is a sheer injustice with the people of Karachi. The JI leadership will not keep mum over the said injustice by the KE authorities”, Hafiz Naeem added.

He clarified that the KE management should improve its performance; otherwise the JI leadership will stage city-wide protest demonstrations against the KE, which it had done in the past for the people of Karachi.