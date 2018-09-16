Share:

RE-LOS ANGELES-John Krasinski was 'very nervous' directing his wife Emily Blunt in 'A Quiet Place'. The 38-year-old actor-and-filmmaker has admitted he was most anxious about working with the 35-year-old star - with whom he has four-year-old Hazel and two-year-old Violet - on the thriller because he was conscious that he didn't want to mess up and make her think he's not very good at what he does.

He confessed: ''It was a terrifying prospect at first.

''I was very nervous about directing her' because you want to look confident and be able to impress the person you love with your work.

''You don't want to let that person down or make them feel that maybe you're not as talented as they might have hoped!''

The 'Office' star admits he didn't realise just how ''incredibly talented'' the 'Marry Poppins Returns' star really is, until they worked together.

He told heat magazine: ''I don't think I knew how incredibly talented Emily was until I started directing and acting with her in the movie. ''I remember one day when I was looking for editing space and I bumped into [director] Rob Marshall, who was in the process of editing my little indie movie - 'Mary Poppins Returns' ... I told Rob that I was going to be directing Emily and he told me, 'You won't know how good she is until you're on the set with her and watching her reactions and acting with her.

''That's when you're going to discover how great she is!'

And he was right. Every day on the set with her was an extraordinary experience for me. She's amazing.''

John says it's a ''real joy'' to be able to share his family and career with his spouse, and he only hopes he can carry on ''exceeding'' his own ''expectations''. He said: ''My life is such a joy, being a father and being able to share my success with Emily and building our family together.

''There's nothing better than making pancakes on a Sunday morning and then going for a walk in the park with Emily and the kids.

''I've very grateful for the opportunities I've had, and the real challenge for me is to continue exceeding my own expectations.''