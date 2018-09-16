Share:

I would like to appreciate Supreme Court of Pakistan for having Law Admission Test (LAT) for the students of Law department. The test is to be conducted by Higher Education Commission (HEC) twice a year in which 50% marks are to be obtained for qualifying the test to seek admission in Law department anywhere in the country. As the students of Law department are to be very much competitive, having a Law Admission Test will be very much important for the institutions and the candidates.

Secondly, there are many students who have no interest in this subject but they join it because they are told by others to join it because it contains multiple scopes in future. By this test, those students who are not interested get back to their actual interested fields. Finally, I congratulate the Law departments all across the country for being able to have the most talented students in the country and thankful to Supreme Court of Pakistan and Higher Education Commission for their interest in this field.

ALI JAN MAQSOOD,

Turbat, August 29.