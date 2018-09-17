Share:

DHAKA:- Maldives lifted their second regional football title beating India 2-1 in the final of the SAFF Cup 2018 late Saturday. Deft finishes from Ibrahim Mahudhee Hussain and Ali Fasir in either half saw the Maldives overcome the favourites and seven-time champions. The Red Snappers scored the second on a swift counter-attack, and resolutely defended the lead despite losing captain Akram Abdul Ghanee to injury. Goalkeeper Mohamed Faisal, who won the most valuable player award, kept out a barrage of crosses. Sumeet Passi scored a consolation goal for India in injury time.