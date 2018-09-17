Share:

KASUR - The Kasur Tehsil Municipal Committee [TMC] has stopped the illegal transfer and registry of state land at Lilyani Adda in downtown Kasur following the publication of news in a section of the press.

Citizens had demanded an action against the land mafia bent on grabbing the state land with the alleged connivance of the officials in the district administration. As the issue was also highlighted in Urdu and English dailies, the TMC chairman had to write a letter to the authorities concerned to prevent the land falling into the hands of land mafia.

Talking to media persons, citizens said that the 18-kanal piece of commercial land No. 3892 & 3535 adjacent to MA Jinnah Road was state property, and added that the land mafia intended to garb it with the collusion of the officials in the district administration. "About nine years ago, then DCO Jahanzeb Awan and DOC Shuja Qutab Bhatti had retrieved the state property from land grabbers with locals' assistance, and sealed the land to prevent it to be reoccupied," they said. "It is now TMC's property," they added.

Man kills brother over land issue

A man with the connivance of his sons and other relatives strangled his brother for demanding his share in inherited land at suburban area Rakh Diala here the other day.

Aslam submitted an application to Kot Radha Kishan police stating that his father Taj Khan was on his way to buy chaff for cattle when his brother [the complainant's uncle] Shaukat Ali along with his sons and other relatives strangled him. The police registered a case and shifted the body to Kot Radha Kishan Hospital for post-mortem.