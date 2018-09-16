Share:

Islamabad-Roots Millennium Schools nationwide and Flagship Millennium Campus I-9/3, Islamabad has proved it once again in Cambridge Assessment International Examination-CAIE with astounding results by securing more than 4300 straight A’s. Flagship Millennium College International I-9/3, Islamabad Campus has yet again demonstrated that it is the leading International school & college which offers paths and gateways to the students seeking opportunities to excel in academics, the world over.

The details of the remarkable performance of Millennials in Cambridge Assessment International Examination AS & A Level Result 2018 are, Amna Ammar, Atif Zia Rai Khan, Faiz Rafiq, Hadiya Abdul Hameed, Hassan Ahmed Farooq, Mohammad Asharub Khan, Mohammad Hassan Amer, Mohammad Usayrim Rehman, Muhammad Abdurrahman Butt, Shafaq Iftikhar, Shaikh Muhammad Adil, Zainab Farid, Kaleem Ullah, Adeena Saeed Khan, Muhammad Hashir Ismail, and Muhammad Shafin Waqar have dazzled with straight 5 and 4A’s. Millennials Abdul Ahad Butt, Ahsan Suheer Ahmad, Arbaz Sultan, Ayesha Farrukh, Hassan Raza, Maar Ur Rehman, Mariyam Sibghatullah, Mohammad Hashir Khan, Mugheera Ahmed, Muhammad Hassan Rashid, Muhammad Usman Nawaz, Raveeha Tanweer, Salma Khan and Syed Aurangzaib Shah, Aden Tahir, Ahmed Jarrar Abbasi, Shaheer Naveed, Muhammad Mustafa Umar, Areeb Shahid, Aliza Danish, Fatima Bangash, and Muhammad Wamiq Shahzad have outperformed with straight 3A’s.

In Cambridge Assessment International Examination, IGCSE Result 2018, Zaheeb Ur Rehman and Khalid Tariq Mehmood have set precedents by scoring straight 11 & 10 A’s. Millennials Aleena Gul, Ayeza Ahmad, Darood Tahir, Hasan Talat, Hateem Fatima, Mohammad Johar, Muhammad Hanzalah Munir, Muhammad Roshaan Hafeez, Talha Ahmed, Mohid Anwar and Nabeel Daud have scored 8 straight A’s. Other Millennials including Abdullah Irfan, Ali Almas, Haadia Rafiq, Hunzallah Usmani, Khushnam Muhammad, Maryam Faiz, Muhammad Hashir Nadeem, Shehryar Sial, and Syed Shehryar Umar have scored 7 straight A’s, and their other classmates have all set out with a row of straight A’s.

Millennials are consistently dedicated to the pursuit of excellence. By setting a rich precedent of glorious high achievement of world records with the help of their top of the notch faculty members and their expertise, they continue to climb the ladder of success. The phenomenal Cambridge Assessment International Examination Result 2018 for both IGSCE, AS & A Level has impressed the parents of the shining stars themselves.

The devoted CEO Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI congratulates the entire Roots Millennium Schools students for their consistent hard work and zealousness, the competent Faculty members for their countless efforts and the proud Parents.

The Millennium Schools Flagship Millennium Campus I-9/3, Islamabad is a center of academic excellence for IGCSE, AS & A Levels education. Roots Millennium Schools’ students are successfully admitted into the world’s prestigious Universities all over the globe, such as Harvard, Princeton, Upenn, Cornell, Johns Hopkins, Vanderbilt, Oxford, Cambridge, King’s College London, LSE, Bocconi(Italy), Amherst, Williams, Bilkent, METU, and the list goes on. The young Millennials surely deserve to enjoy the limelight.