KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Revenue and Relief, Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman has taken notice of the media reports regarding corruption in the Revenue Department and warned the officials to mend their ways, otherwise, strict action will be taken against them.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that the elements involved in malpractices rendering huge loss to government structure deserve not concession and strict action will be taken against them.

It is worth to mention that a protest demonstration was held against Revenue Department during which the protesters blamed that Mukhtiarkar Qasimabad office demanding bribes for every business related to their office.

Corruption is on its peak in all revenue offices of Hyderabad. They blamed that employees of Mukhtiarkar Qasimabad office receiving 12 to 15 thousand to issue sell certificate while the original government fees is just 500 rupees.

The Minister Revenue and Relief directed secretary revenue department to probe complains and submit report as soon as possible.

“We cannot tolerate any act of corruption or disobedience causing huge defamation of whole Revenue department. All such black sheep of revenue department will be treated with iron hands and their services will be terminated,” he added.

Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman assured the estate agents that their issues and complains will be redress soon.