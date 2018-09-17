Share:

LAHORE - The National Highways and Motorways Police have launched a tree plantation campaign on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a police spokesman said on Sunday. The campaign has been launched by the Motorways Police across the country. Inspector General (NH&MP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has directed all Zonal and Sector Commanders to plan at least 50,000 saplings during the first week. In an official letter sent to all regional commanders, the Inspector General said that maximum trees should be planted during construction of the highways and motorways throughout the country. The IG Motorways also directed his department to fully participate in the campaign to make it a success.