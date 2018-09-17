Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - The PML-N changed its candidate for by-election to PP-118 and awarded the party ticket to Mansoor Bhangoo who was also allotted electoral symbol of Tiger here on Sunday.

Earlier, the PML-N had awarded the party ticket to District Council Chairperson Fauzia Warraich, spouse of PML-N MNA Khalid Warraich who had left the seat after retaining NA-111 seat.

PML-N MNA Khalid Warraich had won both NA-111 and PP-118 on PML-N tickets. Fauzia had filed her nomination papers without resigning from chairperson slot of the district council. PTI ticket-holder Asad Zaman Cheema had filed objection to Returning Officer (RO). She, however, had taken the plea that she will resign from the DC chairperson's slot after winning the by-election, which the RO had accepted. The PTI candidate had filed an appeal with LHC appellate tribunal from where three day ago nomination papers of Fauzia Warriach were rejected and she had moved Supreme Court decision.

On Sunday, the RO had to allot electoral symbols but the PML-N hurriedly awarded its ticket to an alternate candidate Mansoor Bhangoo and RO allotted him the tiger symbol.

N the other hand, sources close to Khalid Warraich informed that in case Fauzia's nomination papers were restored by the Supreme Court, Bhangoo will not contest the election despite having the party's ticket and electoral symbol and Fauzia will contest the election as an independent candidate backed by PML-N.

Potable water supply at doorstep

A Toba based NGO Ravi Foundation Pakistan (RFP) claimed on Saturday that it had arranged drinking water facility in no-water area of Tharparkar, Sindh.

RFP chairperson Ms Rafia Ashfaq told a press conference in press club that Broli Masutha rural area of Tharparkar had been declared as starvation hit locality and its dwellers were facing acute drinking water shortage. "So the RFP arranged from its funds the installation of a solar water pump which pumps 144,000 litres of potable water daily and this water is facilitating 15,000 humans and as many animals." She also told that women of the said area who were forced to fetch water after travelling 30km daily on foot were getting water from the said solar pump.