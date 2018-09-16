Share:

Rawalpindi-Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has finalized arrangements for Ashura besides completing patchwork at the routes of mourning processions, repairing roads, street lights and removal of encroachments. According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mahmood, the RCB anti-encroachment team under its special operation against encroachment that was conducted last week confiscated 19 truckload goods.

He said, the RCB anti-encroachment teams on the directives of Cantonment Executive Officer Sibtain Raza conducted raids in different areas including Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Dhoke Syedan, Bakra Mandi Road, Masrial Road, Allahabad, Westridge Bazar, Mehfooz Road, Haider Road, Bank Road, Adam Jee Road, Hathi Chowk, Chor Chowk, Saddar and other areas.He said, the anti-encroachment operation has been intensified and the teams directed to present progress report on daily basis. He informed that special instructions have been issued to the officials concerned that there should be no encroachment particularly at the route of Muharram processions in any area. The enforcement teams confiscated handcarts, tables, counters and other goods of encroachers. Qaiser Mahmood said, a number of shopkeepers in different areas were also imposed fines. The goods confiscated under the campaign were shifted to RCB store. The team also removed illegal banners and posters from different areas. The operation would continue and strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators, the patchwork especially at the route of the Muharram processions has been completed, he added.The officers took a visit of the routes of mourning processions and other areas and checked the arrangements.

