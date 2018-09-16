Share:

Rawalpindi-Lack of speed breakers on Airport Road, Shah Faisal Colony, in Rawalpindi is posing a threat to the lives of residents. Residents of Shah Faisal Colony told APP that since there are no speed breakers on the road from Ammar Chowk onwards, accidents are a routine matter. “Our children face difficulty in crossing the road during the rush hours in the morning and afternoon due to speeding vehicular traffic,” Matloob, father of a class three child, said.

Mubeen Shafqat, another Shah Faisal Colony resident, said even motorcyclists face difficulty in crossing the road he said. Building of a speed breaker on the road was a must to avoid accidents, he added When contacted, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) spokesman Hafiz Irfan said the RDA would take steps to resolve the problem.

Police recover 239 liquor bottles, 649 kupies, 2000 kites.