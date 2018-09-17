Share:

OKARA - Citizens were robbed of cash and other valuables in different hits here the other day.

According to police sources, a Jazz franchise was looted by two armed men. The franchise Assistant Manager Sargham Aziz and his staff were present in the shop at Depalpur Chowk when two armed men entered the shop.

They overpowered the company guard, drew out Rs90,000 from the cash register and escaped. A case was registered at B-Division police station.

In another incident, thieves stole cash, jewellery, and other costly things amounting to Rs547,300 from a house. Mushtaq Ahmed of Naseer Shaheed Chowk and family had gone to their new home for a night at Royal Palm.

A neighbour told him that the lock of his house was seen broken. He immediately returned home and found jewellery, cash, and costly things amounting to Rs547,300 stolen. A case was registered at A Division police station.

Similarly, a poultry trader was deprived of Rs460,000 sale money by an employee. Asghar of Muzaffar Colony purchased poultry from farms and supplied them to the chicken shops through his employee Zohaib Ahmed Machhi of Glass Factory.

The other day when he went to deliver poultry in the city, he did not return as routine. Somehow or other Asghar traced him and asked him to return his cash and the pick-up van.