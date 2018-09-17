Share:

TIMERGARA:- Three persons of a family hailing from Kandaro were killed when a speeding car collided with a truck in Lower Dir in the limits of Munda police station here on Sunday evening, official and local sources said. They said the car collided with the truck at Khazana killing all three people in the car on the spot. Those killed were identified as Muskan, 18, Tufail, 16, and a four-year-old boy. The deceased were going to receive their family members who were coming back after performing Haj.–Staff Reporter