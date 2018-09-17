Share:

KASUR: A woman gave birth to a child in a Rescue 1122 vehicle at Rajuwal here the other day. Thirty-year-old wife of Arshad was being taken to hospital in Rescue 1122 ambulance when she gave birth to a child in the vehicle. "Both mother and child are in quite healthy condition," said that rescue sources.–Staff Reporter

Two sisters abducted

HAFIZABAD: Two real sisters of Sukheke were allegedly abducted by four persons in broad daylight. Mushtaq, son of Allah Ditta, resident of Sabzi Mandi, got an FIA lodged with the Sukheke police that his two daughters Sundas (19) and Arooj Fatima (18) were on way to Govt Girls College when four armed accused including Sharafat Ali, son of Ghulam Haider, and his three accomplices, residents of Khairpur (Sindh) bundled them into a vehicle and took them to an unknown place. –Staff Reporter