Share:

LAHORE - A 100 percent increase in fee by the administration of the High Tech School and Law College in Taxila Cantonment has come as a shock for students’ parents.

Students’ parents say a 100 percent increase in fee by the High Tech School and Law College without any notice has exposed PTI government’s claims about increasing literacy rate and making education accessible to all. Worried parents say this act of the school management is tantamount to putting students’ future at risk. They appealed to the school management to review this decision, reverse the hike in school fee and secure future of their children. Parents say that future of their children will be at risk if the increase in fee in this era of high inflation is now withdrawn.

Also, the Lahore High Court (LHC) was informed on Monday that private schools are charging enhanced fees in spite of an order issued by the Supreme Court against it. However, the Punjab government counsel informed the court that such schools have been proceeded against. Now the court will hear both sides 26th.