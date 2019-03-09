Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 3.9 million children will be brought to schools during a non-formal education campaign. The USAID is funding 68 high schools in northern parts of Sindh.

This he said while talking to American delegation led by American Ambassador Mr Paul W Jones, Consul General Robert Silberstein, Political /Economist Jimmy Mauldein, Political Chief Mr Neil Philips, Economist Chief Chad Miner, Political Assistant Saleh Shah and others. The chief Minister was assisted by SMBR Qazi Shahid Parvez, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Education Ahsan Mangi, PD USAID- Sindh Municipal Services delivery Program (MSDP) Qazi Mustafa Jamal Qazi on Monday.

The chief minister said that with the assistance of USAID 68 high schools have been constructed which would be operationalised under Public Private Partnership very soon. “In the same schools we have planned to enroll out of school children under non-formal education programme to be launched there in the evening shift,” he said and added under the non-formal programme the students would be taught five years course, from class-I to V in three years.

Shah said that there were 3.9 million out of school children in Sindh and his government was trying to bring them back to the school by offering easy education programme. “We would also launch non-formal education evening programme in central parts of the province and in the city of Karachi and in its outskirt areas,” he said and added this expansion of the non-formal evening classes programme would be made in phases.

The US ambassador appreciated the chief minister’s efforts and assured him of USAID support. He said that he may offer to design special courses through USAID educationists.

Talking about MSDP, the chief minister said that with the assistance of USAID MSDP was going on in three districts, Jacobabad, Kambar-Shahdadkot and Dadu and in six towns, Jacobabad, Kambar, Shahdadkot, KN Shah, Mehar and Johi. This programme has been launched with Rs926 million Sindh government allocation while the USAID was funding $66 million. The meeting was told that water supply scheme of Rs1.99 million has been completed by 98 percent. Water Test run has already been started randomly in zone/Mohallas of Jacobabad city. Out of 15075 household connections, 8859 have been installed by end of last week. The remaining connections were being installed.

The meeting was told that under Solid Waste Management programme of Rs192 million more than 70 percent vehicles, machinery and equipment have been handed over to Jacobabad Municipal Committee. The remaining work would be done by the end of this month.

The meeting was also informed that waste water project of Rs2.88 billion has also been launched for which tenders have been opened and waiting for appointment of consultant for assessment for procurement committee.

The meeting decided to work together in renewable energy and sanitation sectors.