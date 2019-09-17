Share:

Islamabad - A new wave of street crime hit the federal capital as an event manager was injured by gang of armed robbers during inside his house in F-10/2 while the house of an officer of Capital Development Authority was also mugged by robbers in I-8/3, sources said on Monday.

Similarly, 2 young girls and a boy were also kidnapped from various parts of the city whereas car lifters picked up a car and robbers deprived a lady of cash and mobile phone, they said. A 17-year-old girl was also stabbed and injured in G-8/4 by her neighbours over petty issue, they said.

Police registered cases on complaints of victims and began investigation with no arrest or recovery so far, they said.

According to sources, a gang of unidentified robbers having sophisticated weapons stormed into house of an event manager Rezz Aly Shah at F-10/2 and made the entire family members hostage on gunpoint.

Later, the robbers collected cash, gold ornaments and cell phones and also attacked the house owner Rezz Aly over showing resistance and fled. The victim house owner was rushed to hospital for treatment, sources said. They mentioned that the officials of Police Station Shalimar rushed to the crime scene and collected evidences besides recording the statements of the victims.

SHO Shalimar Inspector Malik Bashir, however, when contacted to know his point of view, said that he was posted as SHO on Monday and had yet not taken his charge. “I don’t know about the occurrence of the crime in my jurisdiction,” he said.

In yet another daring house robbery incident, a gang of 3 masked robbers brandishing guns stormed into house of CDA Officer Mian Shafique at I-8/3 and mugged cash worth million of rupees, gold ornaments and other precious stuff on gunpoint. The robbers managed to flee from the scene after committing the crime, they said. The victim approached Police Station Industrial Area for action against the robbers, said the sources.

Shumaila Arif, another resident of I-9, told the police that she went to weekly bazaar for shopping in her car. She added that she entered the bazaar while parking her car in the parking lot. “Unknown robbers smashed the windows of my car and stole cell phones and cash to the tune of Rs100,000,” she said. The police registered case and began investigation.

A resident Khalid Mehmood Awan alerted PS Karachi Company officials that his 13-year-old daughter left home for an evening walk on September 15 in Sector G-8/1 but did not return. He said that a search by family members bore no fruit. He alleged that some unidentified men had kidnapped his daughter and asked the police to register a case and recover the missing girl. Police registered the case and began investigation.

Taj told PS Shehzad Town that two men Farasat and Yousaf had kidnapped her 16-year-old daughter for assaulting her sexually. A 50-year old man Munir has also been abducted by unknown kidnappers from limits of PS Margalla. Another 13-year-old boy Auryab Khan was kidnapped from Sohan, the precinct of PS Khanna, they said.

A female complainant Madnia Javed lodged complaint with PS Barahkahu that her husband tortured and shaved off her hair over a domestic dispute. Police booked the accused and began investigation.

In ‘katchi abadi’ of G-8/4, a man Wilson along with unidentified women stormed into house of his neighbours and thrashed a girl Sadia Asghar. The man also stabbed and injured the girl and fled from the scene. Police registered the case and began investigation. An investigation officer told The Nation that a brawl occurred between two families on throwing water in the street during which Wilson stabbed and injured Sadia. He said that police were looking for the fleeing accused.

Fawad Asif appeared before PS Sihala and lodged complaint that his car had been stolen from outside a mosque in DHA-II. Police registered a case and began investigation.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Islamabad Amir Zulfiqar Khan ordered posting and transfers of 5 station house officers.

According to a press note, IG transferred SHO PS Secretariat Asjad Mehmood and posted him as SHO PS Kohsar and Irshad Ali of Logistic Division replaced Asjad Ali as new SHO PS Secretariat.

Similarly, Bashir, SHO Noon, was transferred and posted SHO Shalimar. Nusrat Ali, who was serving in investigation wing, was posted as PS Sihala while Ashraf, former SHO Sihala, was transferred to the investigation wing. The IGP posted Gulfaraz (CIA) as SHO Khanna whereas Abdul Razzaq was transferred and posted as SHO Noon. A notification in this regard was issued by the IGP.