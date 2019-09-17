Share:

Chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with Aseefa Bhutto Zardari visited former President of Pakistan and President PPPP Asif Ali Zardari in prison.

Despite court orders, President Zardari has not been provided with adequate facilities and hurdles are deliberately created whenever anyone visits him.

No matter the obstacles, PPP will never be silenced as it will always speak up for the rights of the people. The meeting regarding the Party strategy will take place tomorrow in presence of senior leadership. Chairman Bilawal has given the PTI government a deadline till December as it has proved to be incompetent.