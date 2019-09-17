Share:

According to reports around 14 and 25 people have been killed, while over 30 injured as a result of an explosion that hit a pro-Ghani rally earlier in the day.

"Women and children are among them and most of the victims seem to be the civilians. Ambulances are still operating, and the number of casualties may rise," said Abdul Qasim Sangin, head of the provincial hospital.

According to a security source, the explosion was caused by a magnetic bomb planted on a car.

Afghanistan's independent election commission announced in March that the presidential election would be held on 28 September 2019. The Taliban, which has been fighting a long-running insurgency in the country, threatened to undermine the vote. UN General Secretary's envoy expressed his concern that the Taliban could target civilians taking part in the election.

There are 18 candidates for the post of president, including Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, who were major rivals in the 2014 vote.

Last week, US President Donald Trump canceled secret talks with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Taliban leaders at the Camp David presidential retreat following a car bomb attack in Kabul, in which a US soldier was killed. Commenting on the issue, Trump said that talks with the Taliban aimed at ending the 18-year war in Afghanistan were "dead".