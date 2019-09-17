Share:

Gujranwala - Boy was allegedly deprived of his hand by the owner for demanding salary here at Adhu Rai Gujranwala.

Samiullah, the father of the victim boy, alleged that his 15 years old son Ehtisham was working in the wooden factory of Muhammad Hussain while for the last six months Ehtisham was not given his salary when Ehtisham repeatedly demanded his salary accused Muhammad Hussain cut off his hand . After on airing the news on media, Emanabad police have arrested the accused and started investigations.

Meanwhile, a youth died in result of a collusion between motorcycle and truck here at G.T road Gujranwala. It was reported that Gohar along with his friend Usman was going on motorcycle when near Chianwali a speeding truck collided with them, resultantly Gohar 16 years old died on the spot while Usman received injuries and was rushed to hospital.

Arrest

Police have arrested two accused for violation of kite flying act and recovered kites and string roles from them. It was told that Khiali police on a tip off conducted raid and arrested the accused Shahid Imran and Usama and recovered over 500 kites and hundreds of kite string roles from them.