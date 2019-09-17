Share:

ISLAMABAD - China Machinery Engineering Cooperation (CMEC) in collaboration with China Agricultural Association for International Exchange (CAAIE) is going to organize China-Pakistan Agricultural Cooperation Summit soon here in the federal capital.

A delegation of the CMEC Monday called on Federal Minister for National Food Security and Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan and discussed the matters relating to promote bilateral cooperation in the field of agriculture.

In the summit, top Pakistani and Chinese agricultural companies, and diplomats and senior officers of Pakistan and Chinese government would be invited.

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research was processing the memorandum of understanding between Pakistan Agricultural Research Council and China Machinery Engineering Corporation.

Speaking on the occasion, minister expressed that the government is resolved to uplift the agriculture sector and is going to launch 13 mega projects across the country and the technical cooperation with China would help us in the field.

Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan said due to the lack of requisite technology we are lagging behind in value addition and processing hence the joint venture in this regard and adaption of best practices from China in the field of agriculture would help tap our agro resources/commodities in a befitting manner.

The delegation told that CMEC is eagerly looking forth to extensively collaborate through “Pak-China Modern Agriculture Comprehensive Development Project” and under the project China will assist in the field through technical and financial support this will help in poverty alleviation as is focused by current Pakistan government.

The delegation also said Pakistan has best environment, water reservoirs and abundant labor which could be exploited to get maximum agriculture output.

Under CPEC both Pakistan and China have gone beyond the traditional level of cooperation from assistance in crop farming, cattle farming, mechanization to food storage and export. This assistance will be mutually beneficial and bring two countries closer; the minister said.

The delegation briefed that the CMEC has expertise in waste land reclamation, high tech, deep processing and trading and in all those areas they presented their long time plan for halal meat market, enhanced cotton production and collaborate in changing the traditional agriculture outlook of Pakistan to that of the most powerful agricultural country in the region with wide access to Chinese and Middle East market.