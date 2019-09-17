Share:

LAHORE - The Coca-Cola System, in collaboration with the Environment Protection Department Punjab (EPD), announced their support to protect the environment from harmful impact of climate change by planting more trees, the launch ceremony of which was held on Monday at the Coca-Cola’s Bottling Plant in Lahore operated by Coca-Cola Icecek (CCI) Pakistan. “Climate change has emerged as a drastic challenge causing environmental degradation that is threatening Pakistan’s ability to conserve its natural resources. It is therefore incumbent upon everyone to support the Government’s Clean and Green Pakistan program and plant more trees to counter deforestation and escalating environmental challenges,” said Rizwan U. Khan, General Manager Coca-Cola Pakistan and Afghanistan.