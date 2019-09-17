Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Deputy Director General of Tianjin Institute of Industrial Biotechnology (TIB), China, Prof Jibin Sun called upon the Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, during his four-day visit to Pakistan. TIB is a Centre of Excellence of the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) – an inter-governmental organization based in Islamabad, while the Federal Minister is Chairperson of COMSATS Consultative Committee. On the occasion, Dr Junaid Zaidi, Executive Director COMSATS informed the Minister that TIB, despite being a very young institution, has so far filed over 600 patents, out of which close to 200 have been commercialized. It is working in the areas of bio-degradable plastics, textiles, pharmaceuticals, etc. In view of the government’s policy regarding reduction of plastic use, the minister took interest in the possibility of producing bio-degradable plastics in Pakistan with the help of TIB. The two sides also discussed the possibilities of establishment of an S&T Park for biotechnology/herbal plants in Pakistan, collaboration between TIB and Pakistani universities, setting-up of joint R&D laboratories, training of scientific human resource, etc.