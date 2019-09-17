Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Monday warned the federal government that conspiracy against Sindh province could endanger the federation.

“Formation of committees on Karachi issues by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led federal government is tantamount to interfering in the executive authority of the provincial government,” Murad said while speaking on the resolution tabled by his party colleague Dr Sohrab Sarki against the federal government’s ‘intention’ to invoke Article 149 (4) in Karachi.

Without naming Federal Law Minster Barrister Farogh Naseem, the CM said that during his press conference the other day, a minister hinted that the federal government decided to take administrative control of Karachi under Article 149 (4) and the announcement was to be made during the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Karachi.

“How could you take administrative control of my province,” he asked.

“After the announcement, the people of Sindh took to street and started protesting against the federal government decision. Now, the people of Sindh are looking towards elected representatives and provincial assembly,” he added.

Murad added that the federal government forms new committee every day, terming it the violation of the constitution. “Governor Sindh Imran Ismail told me that Karachi Strategic Committee would defunct itself within 10 days after giving recommendations to the Prime Minister and Chief Minister,” he said.

Clarifying the Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s remarks regarding Sindhudesh, the CM said that Bilawal’s statement was misquoted. “If the PPP does not stand against this oppression, then it may lead to formation of Sindhudesh on the pattern of Bangladesh,” Murad added while quoting his party chief.

Taking a jibe at the PTI and its allies, Murad said that the federal government was at standstill as the ‘puppet’ rulers were unable to run the country affairs. “They haven’t called the Council of Common Interest meeting for the last 10-month. I request opposition to support Sindh government on issues. We may have political differences but the province cause should be preferred,” he stressed.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Parliamentary Leader Kanwar Naveed Jameel said that every Pakistani has a right to express his demands within the ambit of the law and constitution. “Article 149 is also the part of 1973 constitution given by Former Prime Minister and the PPP Founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and it was not amended since then. Coming down hard on the PPP Chairman over his Sindhudesh remarks, Kanwar said that Bilawal’s statement was not up to his caliber.

He said the PPP had always used Sindh card for its political gain. “If you (Sindh government) want to refrain the people from demanding formation of new province or imposition of Article 149, stop victimizing the people of Urban Sindh,” he added.

Earlier, Dr Sohrab Sarki—the resolution’s mover—said that every child of Sindh would scarify his life to ensure unity of the province. He termed federal government’s decision to invoke Article 149 in Karachi as a conspiracy to spread amongst the province. “This House vehemently condemns and categorically rejects the nefarious proposal of separating Karachi from Sindh Province as proposed by a Federal Minister when he threatened to impose Article 149(4) of the Constitution of Pakistan; feels strongly that such an unjustified announcement threatens the unity of the Federation, especially after the passage of 18th Constitutional Amendment; believes that strong and autonomous federating units/provinces strengthen the Federation; and expresses its deep anguish over the Federal Government’s continuous conspiracies against provincial autonomy,” the resolution read.

Husnain Mirza of the Grand Democratic Alliance said, ‘Sindh is one and will remain the same till dooms day. The PPP members kept protesting during Mirza’s speech and asked the Speaker to move the resolution to the house without giving floor to the GDA lawmaker.

Later, the resolution was adopted amid protest of the MQM-P, PTI and GDA as they were not allowed to speak on the resolution.

FARYAL SPEECH

Earlier, speaking on a point of order, the PPP Women Wing President Faryal Talpur—who attended the session on production orders—said the political victimisation was being done in the name of accountability. “If this witch-hunting continuous, it would lead the country to an economical meltdown,” she warned.

Faryal said that the PPP leadership was not afraid of ‘false’ allegations and jails as ‘we had faced such accountability in the past as well’. “Accountability should be held across the board,” she added.

Hailing the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to extend the tenure of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Faryal hoped that this decision would help to stabilise the country. She also expressed her concerns over growing human rights’ violation in Indian Occupied Kashmir and prayed for martyred soldiers and civilians across the Line of Control.

Separately, a unanimous resolution was also adopted to pay tribute to the PPP late MPA Ghulam Shah Jeelani who passed away on Friday. The resolution was presented by Abdul Aziz Junejo of the PPP and was supported by all other parties.