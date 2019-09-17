Share:

LAHORE - Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Monday inaugurated a special unit established in his office to monitor performance of departments and officers. The monitoring would be done through the Punjab Performance Monitoring Framework, a portal developed by PITB.

Speaking at an inaugural ceremony, the Chief Secretary said that the establishment of Performance and Reforms Unit is aimed at improving governance and public service delivery through Information Technology. The unit would not only monitor performance but also work on reforms in different sectors, especially health and education.

He said that hardworking officers would be encouraged and incentivized whereas action would be taken against those showing laxity and negligence. The Chief Secretary also issued instructions to deputy commissioners, asking them to take concrete measures to control dengue and prices of commodities.

Those among present were Secretary Implementation, Commissioner Lahore Division, DG PITB and officers concerned. Divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners joined the ceremony through video link.

CS orders finalising draft law on polythene bags

Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar has directed that draft law on polythene bags be finalized within one week. He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting at his office in Civil Secretariat here on Monday. The meeting reviewed, in detail, different aspects of the draft law. The Chief Secretary said that legislation is be done to eliminate the polythene bags causing environmental pollution. He mentioned that controlling pollution is among priorities of the government, adding that collective efforts are needed to address this serious issue.