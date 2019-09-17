Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday reserved verdict in Maryam Nawaz’s party designation case which will be announced tomorrow (Wednesday). A three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner heard the petition seeking the removal of Maryam as her party’s vice president.

Advocate Hassan Maan, PTI counsel, argued that Section 203 should be read with Article 62 and 63.

He further added that the Supreme Court had said that the Section 203 was formulated just to benefit one person. He further said that Supreme Court has directed it clearly to read the Article 62, 63 and 63A with the Election Act’s clause of 203. He argued that the clause 203 of the Election Act was about the party’s position.

He during his arguments said that a PTI candidate in South Punjab was dismissed from party designation on the same principle which bars disqualified leaders from holding any position in party.

However, PML-N lawyer Jehangir Jadoon argued that some political parties are headed by their presidents, some by chairmen and some by emirs.

He said the only person which matters is the one having authority, and vice president does not possess any power.

Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz lawyer Barrister Zafrullah Khan while presenting his arguments said the Article 62 and 63 cannot be read with the clause 203 of Election Act. While citing the case of Benazir Bhutto, he argued that according to Article 17 and Benazir Bhutto’s case the constitution cannot be read with any clause of the law.

PTI lawmakers Farukh Habib, Maleeka Bokhari, Kanwal Shauzab and Javeria Zafar had submitted the petition against the appointment of Maryam Nawaz as party’s vice-president.