Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister of Information & Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani has said that the minimum wage of unskilled labourers had been increased from Rs 16,200 to Rs 17,500 this year.

The provincial minister said this while addressing the question answer session of the Sindh Assembly on Monday.

He said that this would apply to all factories, industrial zones and wherever non-skilled workers worked. Saeed Ghani said that government would ensure the payment of fixed minimum wage to the workers and labourers.

He said that if from anywhere else the Sindh government received any information that the workers or the labourers were being paid less than the salary fixed by the Sindh government, the government took action without ado.

Saeed Ghani said that although it was not possible to go to every factory and shop or elsewhere and to check whether the workers were being paid according to the salary fixed by the Sindh government, yet a prompt action was being taken If any complaint was received in this regard.

Responding to a question, the provincial minister told the House that the wage board comprised the representatives of not only the labor unions but also representatives of the owners, who keep on pressing the government that whenever it announced any increase in minimum wage, it notified the same without delay. He said that through the labor unions, all employees were always aware of their minimum wages and in addition to that various seminars which were conducted under the Labor Department were the source of awareness for workers.

Saeed Ghani said that new hospitals had been set up under the labor department across the province while the existing hospitals had been upgraded. He said that Rs 52 million had been spent on the entire project.

Saeed Ghani said that if an organization took more than eight hours of work from a laborer and did not pay for it, then it can be complained to the Labor Department or Labour Board.

He told the Sindh Assembly that under the auspices of sub section 3 of section 9 of the Labour Laws, such a complaint could carry a penalty of six months imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000. Responding to a supplementary question, the provincial minister said that if a registered worker died during service, then under the Workers Welfare Board rules, Rs 5 lakh were paid to his family.