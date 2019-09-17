Share:

LAHORE - One of Huawei’s bestsellers – HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 makes a comeback with a special surprise for its fans! The smartphone’s new limited edition comes with an exquisite Amber Brown faux leather design and an upgraded 64GB of storage now available in stores nationwide. The HUAWEI Y series has always been a popular choice for consumers in the Pakistani market due to its powerful features against its highly competitive price. With the Y Series, Huawei has demonstrated its commitment to affordable, and equally capable devices. HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 – Special Edition is no exception. Featuring a large 6.26-inch HUAWEI Dewdrop display, a 13MP+2MP AI Camera with Master AI support and a powerful 4,000mAh battery—which works in concert with the intelligent battery management solution to provide an outstanding two-day battery life—it punches above its weight to deliver a great user experience that is unprecedented at its price level. It’s what youth today want—and more.