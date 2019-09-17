Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan has said that it was a responsibility of regional police officer (RPOs) and district police officers (DPOs) to improve working of police stations. He said this while giving directions to all officers of the province at RPOs, DPOs video-link conference at Central Police Office on Monday. He said that all field officers should pay visits to police stations and assess the working of staff deputed at the front desk, operations and investigation branches and also ensure strict implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the Central Police Office.