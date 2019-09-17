Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday ruled out any deal with the ‘corrupt people’. In a meeting with Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf leader Babar Awan, PM Khan said any deal with the detained opposition spearheads was out of question. “No deal, no compromise,” the prime minister was quoted as saying after the meeting.

PM Khan said the accountability process will continue. He said for the first time in the history of Pakistan, transparent and impartial accountability process was going on and it will continue. The meeting discussed the current political situation of the country and constitutional and legal matters also came under discussion. The matters related to the PM’s upcoming visits to the United States and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia also came under consideration.

Over the weekend, the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) announced that the party was set to march alongside Jamiat Ulema-e-islam (Fazal) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in his bid to lock down Islamabad as a protest against the government.

Earlier, Maulana Fazl ur Rehman paid a visit to PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in an effort to gain his support for his up-coming sit-in protest – tagged ‘Azadi (liberation) March’. PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq said that that he sided with Maulana’s vision and wanted to participate in the sit-in protest. The Pakistan People’s Party had originally bowed out of JUI-F sit-in in Islamabad but yesterday, party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari summoned an important consultative meeting tomorrow (September 18) to discuss the protest movement against the government.

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the spokesperson of Chairman PPP, said that “consultation will be held on the issue of sending Imran Khan’s government packing in December this year. Party Chairman will consult senior party leadership on the issue.”