It is big a fact that how Pakistan is suffering from tough economic conditions with high debt. Because inflation of things making the public life in worst candition. Infact Each citizens is worried for this challenge especially poor in worst conditions. Since they cannot afford the three time of meals which is the big need of human. But inflation of thing in daily basis make their Hopes finish from everything. Therefore government need to make some better policy which help them for economic development .

YASIRA MANSOOR,

Makran.