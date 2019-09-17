Share:

ISLAMABAD - The JUI-F has drafted its charter of demands for the proposed anti-government protest which is likely to be held in the last week of October. According to sources in the JUI-F, there were three main demands proposed by the JUI-F leadership after consultations with JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman. The sources said the first of these three demands was the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, dissolution of all assemblies and free and fair re-elections in the country. The sources revealed that JUI-F was likely to continue the protest till the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Earlier, All Parties Conference (APC) of opposition parties had directed its Rehbar Committee to prepare a ‘charter of demands’ for proposed protests in Islamabad. While addressing a press conference after the APC, Fazl had claimed the incumbent government had set the worst example of bad governance during its one year tenure, which led to the prevailing situation as the country was facing economic problems and security issues.