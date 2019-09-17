Share:

May I suggest that the Prime Minister Imran Khan in his upcoming address to the UN General Assembly announce that as India has altered the status of the Indian Occupied Kashmir and gone against the UN Resolution of 1948 by repealing article 370 of its constitution, Pakistan also rescinds from Simla Agreement and declares that the LOC is no more an LOC and the previous Cease Fire Line is restored. And, for that request the UN for the following:

Reconstitute UNCIP (United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan) and station the UN Observers along the Cease Fire Line.

The UNSC Resolution 47 dated 21st April 1948 asking for a plebiscite in the disputed territory should be implemented immediately in Kashmir.

In case the UN allows India to brazenly flout the UNSC Resolution and it can’t hold the plebiscite in the entire territory, then as a first step, a plebiscite should be held immediately in the territory of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

India must be prevailed upon by the UN to honour her promise and commitment of holding the plebiscite in the Indian Held territory of Kashmir also soon after.

The PM should appeal to the comity of the nations to come to the rescue of the beleaguered Kashmiris who have been subjugated against their will and yearning for more than seven decades now for their birth right to freedom and liberty.

He should also make it clear to the UN that if the UN doesn’t rise to the occasion, it would be extremely difficult for his Govt. to hold Pakistanis and Pakistani tribesmen from going across in aid of their Kashmiri Muslim brethren, which could have catastrophic results not only for both the countries but for the entire region and may be beyond.

It is time for the UN to act as it is a matter of Now or Never or it might be too late for all of us.

COL. RIAZ JAFRI (RETD),