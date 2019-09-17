Share:

Lahore - The King Edward Medical University arranged a seminar on character-building of students on Monday. Former principal and noted physician Prof Kh Sadiq Husain graced the occasion as chief guest. Supervised by Medical Education Director Prof Dr Ayesha Shaukat, the event was part of back-to-back sessions being incorporated in the syllabus.

In welcome address, VC Prof Khalid Masood Gondal stressed the need for stepped up efforts to build character of students. The KEMU faculty has the credit of 90pc marks by QEC. The VC urged students to follow the Islamic teachings. Citing verses from the Holy Quran, KE Alumni President Prof Muhammad Amjad laid stress on gentle behavour of doctors. Prof Kh Saadiq Husain too called for following Islamic teachings, saying: “Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) should be our role model.”

Pro VC Prof Ijaz Hussain, Registrar Prof Irshad Hussain Qureshi, Dean of AHS Prof Syed Asghar Naqi, Dr Tanvir Zubairi, Prof Aftab Asif, Prof Abrar Ashraf, Prof Sadaqat Ali, Prof Manzoor Ahmad, Dr M Iqbal, Prof Arif Rasheed, Prof Haroon Hamid, Prof Saqib Sohail, Prof Khalid Cheema, Prof Iftikhar Ijaz, Prof Zahra Ishrat, Prof Farrukh Afazal, Prof Farah Yousaf, Prof M Sharif, Dr M Iqbal, Dr Nazish Imran, Dr Somia Iqtadar, Dr Mahjabeen Masood, Dr Ali Madeeh Hashmi and faculty participated in seminar. Pro VC thanked all the participants and particularly Prof Kh Saadiq Husain.