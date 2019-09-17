Share:

Karachi - The Sindh government on Monday made a reshuffle in the bureaucracy of the provincial government, replacing secretaries of the 12 provincial government departments including finance, education and board of revenue.

The announcements of change were made through notifications issued by the Services General Administration and Coordination Department (SGA&CD) and approved by the chief secretary Sindh.

Najam Ahmed Shah, serving as the finance secretary was removed from his post and was appointed as the secretary for Information Science and Technology. Muhammad Yousuf, who was enjoying the additional portfolio of the department, was relieved from his charge.

Shah was replaced by BPS-20 officer Syed Hassan Naqvi. Naqvi was serving as the Secretary General administration (SGA&CD) and he was replaced on the slot of secretary GA (SGA&CD) by BPS-20 officer Khalid Hyder Shah. Khalid Hyder Shah was earlier deputed as secretary local government and housing town planning department. Secretary Public Health Engineering and Rural Development Department Roshan Ali Shaikh was transferred from his post and given the charge of secretary local government and housing town planning department.

Secretary Information and Archives department Imran Atta Somroo was given additional charge of secretary works and services, relieving Dr Mansoor Abbas Rizvi from the post. Managing Director (MD) Sindh Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (SPPRA) Tameezuddin Khero was transferred from his post and appointed as member (R&S) Board of Revenue. BPS 20 officer Abdul Rahim Shaikh, awaiting posting, was posted as MD SPPRA.

Secretary Provincial Ombudsman Secretariat and BPS 21 officer Muhammad Usman Chachar was transferred and posted as Chairman Chief Minister’s Inspection, Enquiries and Implementation Team, relieving a BPS 21 officer Shamsuddin Soomro from the additional charge.

A BPS-20 officer Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah was transferred from his post as secretary minorities’ affairs department and was given charge of secretary sports and youth affairs. The youth affairs secretary Akhter Hussain Bugti was relieved from his post. Secretary Investment Ahsan Ali Mangi was given additional charge of Secretary School Education and Literacy Department, transferring Qazi Shahid Pervaiz from the post. Qazi Shahid Pervaiz was appointed as senior member Board of Revenue Sindh, transferring Shamsuddin Somroo.

Shamsuddin Somroo was appointed as secretary provincial ombudsman secretariat.

DG Sindh Coastal Development Authority Muhammad Aslam Ghouri was posted as Secretary Training Management and Research Wing (SGA&CD), relieving Dr Niaz Ali Abbasi from the post.