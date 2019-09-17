Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter President Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that manhandling of protesting teachers in Karachi has unveiled the true face of Sindh government.

PTI parliamentary party leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil visited the camp of protesting IBA test-passed headmasters outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Monday to express solidarity with them.

Talking to media outside Sindh Assembly, he said that the policies of Sindh government had miserably failed. He said we condemn rendering employees jobless.

“PPP government in Sindh has slapped what he called a ‘Section 420’ to mock, loot and plunder the masses. When people demand their due rights they are baton charged by police and then treated with water cannon,” Haleem added.

He regretted that the police baton charged and used water cannon to disperse peaceful protest of IBA test-passed headmasters. He said we strongly condemned this use of force against teaching community. He said the PPP government did not like recruiting teachers on merit, but it was interested in giving jobs on the basis of corruption and nepotism. He said during last 11 years the PPP government in Sindh failed to improve education sector. He said if the demands of the protesting teachers were not accepted the PTI would join their protest.

Haleem Adil said in government hospitals, ambulance vans were out of order. He said budget of government hospitals went to the pockets of corruption mafia. He said the ambulance-tragedy-deaths in Mirpurkhas tell loud and clear about the level of governance in Sindh health department. He said the government of Sindh did not assist the families of victims.

He said the 18th Amendment was passed with consent of Asif Zardari and Article 149 was included in it. He said this article was also included in the constitution by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. He said the PTI is not responsible if this article is the part of the constitution of Pakistan. He said the PPP government in Sindh wants to use Sindh card to hide its inefficiency.

Haleem Adil said if the people of Sindh want education, healthcare, and job facilities for their children they would have to reject and ditch the PPP. He said now more atrocities with the people of Sindh would not be tolerated. He said during last 11 years the budget of trillions of rupees was devoured by the corruption mafia of Sindh through Zardari Group, Omni Group and fake bank accounts. He said these thieves claim to represent people, despite they have made the lives of people miserable in Sindh. He said the PTI is against the division of Sindh. He said the PPP is responsible for double standards in Sindh province.