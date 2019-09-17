Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Information Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar chaired a meeting here at Alhamra Arts Council on Monday to review preparation for 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak .

During the meeting, various proposals were presented for week-long celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Devji birth anniversary. It was decided in the meeting that ‘Baba Guru Nanak Devji Week’ would be celebrated from November 7 to 15. The Department of Information and Culture would organise various programmes to celebrate the birth anniversary.

Raja Jahangir Anwar was informed that Sikh yatrees from all over the world would come to Pakistan to participate in the of Baba Guru Nanak Devji’s week-long birth celebrations. He said that the Information and Culture Department would also inform the Sikh yatrees about celebrations at Nankana Sahib. He said that the purpose of celebrating Baba Guru Nanak Devji’s week was to spread the message of love and peace.

Executive Director Punjab Arts Council Saman Rai said that Sikh yatrees, who would come to Pakistan from all over the world to celebrate 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak . They would also be invited to all arts councils across Punjab.

Meanwhile, the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) said on Monday that About 90 per cent civil works on Darbar Sahib Kartarpur have been completed so far.

While briefing the national and foreign media during a visit to Kartarpur in Narowal, he said the federal government had given approval to name year 2019 after Guru Nanak Devji.

The celebrations will start from Nov 5 which would continue till Nov 15, 2019. The main ceremony in this regard would be held at Janumasthan Nankana Sahib on Nov 12, the official said.