ISLAMABAD - A parliamentary committee on Monday decided to call Secretary Finance, Governor State Bank of Pakistan and some independent economic experts in next meeting to take suggestions for controlling soaring inflation rate.

A sub-committee of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs met yesterday. The Committee meeting held under the convenership of MNA Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha. MNA Ms. Hina Rabbani Khar and MNA Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani also attended the meeting as committee members. The Term of Reference (ToR) is to recommend the measures for controlling inflation.

The committee has decided to call Secretary Finance, Governor SBP and four economic experts to take their recommendations for controlling inflation. The committee is working to reduce the inflation rate, which is currently in double digits, over 10 percent.

Aisha Ghous Pasha said that sub-committee would review the impact of IMF programme on the masses and how it would benefit the economy. She further said that IMF should also keep the ground realities in mind. The committee would also brief the IMF about its stance.

Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, said that government also wants to control the inflation rate. He further said that government senior officials are concerned over the rising inflation rate in the country. He said that the sub-committee would propose the measures to the government to control the inflation rate.

Meanwhile, the Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs of the National Assembly under the chairmanship of MNA Asad Umar would meet the delegation of IMF today (Tuesday). A team of International Monetary Fund (IMF) has arrived Islamabad on Monday on five-day visit to discuss the ongoing programme with Pakistan’s economic team. The IMF’s director of the Middle East and Central Asia, Jihad Azour, is heading the delegation. Pakistan and IMF would discuss the ongoing loan programme, which was approved in July this year.