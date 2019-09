Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Monday sought NAB’s point of view on bail applications moved by two people who have become approvers against Shehbaz Sharif, his wife Nusrat and son Hamza. The approvers are: Shahid Rafiq and Aftab Mehmud. The petitioners said they have already recorded their statements with authorities after which they should be granted bail. They said they have been involved in money laundering for the Sharif family members. NAB is required to submit its reply by September 24.