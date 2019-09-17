Share:

National Parliamentarians Conference on Kashmir is being held at Convention Centre in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The conference is being held under the auspices of the Senate of Pakistan.

Besides President Dr Arif Alvi, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, provincial chief ministers, and political leadership of the country will address the conference.

The speakers will highlight grave human rights violation in the Occupied Kashmir, ongoing lockdown of the Held Valley by the Indian Occupation

Forces since 5th of the last month, when New Delhi illegally and unethically revoked special status of the Occupied Kashmir.

Radio Pakistan's News and Current Affairs channel will broadcast proceedings of the conference live from the Convention Centre.