Karachi - Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said that he was raising Kashmir issue at each international level to ensure end of curfew imposed in the valley. Talking to outgoing Chinese Consul General Wang Yu who called on him at the Governor House, he said that he also highlighted Kashmir issue in his recent visit to US and asked US to play role in elimination of human rights violation in the valley.

Imran Ismail said that China had always supported Pakistan in tough times and its support on issue of Kashmir had further strengthen the bilateral relations.

He said that peace had been restored in the country particularly in the metropolis and interest of foreign investments, active role of private sector were proving to be fruitful in elimination of unemployment and poverty.

The governor said that due to unprecedented measures of Board of Investment, the foreign investments were increasing. Chairman Board of Investment Zubair Gillani was also present on the occasion.