Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that Pakistan was on the positive trajectory of economic progress and prosperity.

Presiding over a high-level meeting on investment in industrial sector, PM Imran said that the government would provide every possible facility

to investors and take measures for ease of doing business in the country.

The Prime Minister said basic utilities like electricity, gas and road access should be provided to SEZs on priority basis.

He directed Finance, Planning and Commerce Divisions and the Board of Investment to peruse successful investment models of regional countries so as to offer best facilities and incentives to the investors.

Imran Khan underlined that Pakistan is now on the right track of economic growth and in order to attract investments, the Government will provide incentives to potential investors along with ease of doing business.

The meeting was briefed that SEZs in Pakistan have great potential for attracting investments particularly the Chinese companies.

It was also apprised that China has evinced keen interest in various Pakistani products which will improve trade balance between the two countries.

The meeting was apprised that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project was the top priority of the incumbent government. The meeting was also told that Chinese and Russian companies expressed interest for restoration of Pakistan Steel Mills. Chinese companies expressed keen interest in invest in various products of Pakistan.

Earlier on September 11, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed to complete establishment of special economic zones (SEZs) on priority basis.

Presiding over a high-level meeting to review progress on the economic zones (SEZs), PM Imran had said that the zones would create business opportunities and help boost economic activities in the country.

He had directed the federal and provincial departments to expedite work on the economic zones and remove all the hurdles in this regard.