RAWALPINDI - The Federal Investigation Agency arrested a passenger at New Islamabad International Airport on Monday for travelling on bogus documents, sources said.

The accused identified as Masaud Khan, son of Nazar Ali Khan, from Peshawar, was handed over to Anti-Human Trafficking Cell for further investigation, they said.

According to sources, Masuad Khan was travelling to Italy on fake visa and documents. They added that the immigration officials at NIIAP recognised the fake documents and arrested the accused. The officials of FIA also seized passport and a bogus Italian residential card from his possession and handed him over to the AHTC for further interrogation. A case has also been registered against the accused, sources said.

Meanwhile, Saddar Bairooni police arrested two persons and recovered huge cache of illegal arms and ammunitions from their possession, said a police spokesman.

According to him, a police team of Saddar Bairooni headed by SI Sarmad Ilyas, following orders of SP Rai Mazhar placed a picket on Adiala Road to check the vehicles. The police party spotted a suspicious vehicle and stopped it for checking. During the course of search, police found huge cache of illegal arms and ammunition concealed in the vehicle and rounded up two persons. The accused were identified as Abid and Faisal against whom cases were registered with PS Saddar Bairooni while further investigation is underway, he said.

The arms and ammunition seized by police included 550 bullets of 30 bore and 9mm pistols, 1500 cartridges of 12 bore, 32 magazines, Kalashnikov and other riffles, he said. Separately, Taxila police arrested 5 persons including two robbers involved in looting Rs5.5 million that was being transported to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa through a private vehicle by the staff of a bank.

The accused were identified as Yasir, Sabtain, Najib, Umair and Akash.

According to police spokesman, the staffers of a bank were shifting Rs5.5 in a private car when a gang of robbers intercepted them and looted the amount on gun point.

The incident took place in the limits of PS Taxila, he said, adding that CPO Faisal Rana constituted a special team under the supervision of SP Syed Ali to trace out the robbers and to arrest them. The police team managed to trace the robbers and held them.