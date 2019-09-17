Share:

KARACHI, - PIA’s post-Haj operation for bringing back more than 82,000 Hujjaj from Saudi Arabia completed successfully with on time arrivals in Pakistan.

This year PIA carried more than 82,000 hujjaj which was 25 percent more than previous year. PIA operated 290 Haj and Regular Scheduled flights from Jeddah and Madinah to Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan, Faisalabad and Sialkot. The hujjaj of Sukkur and Rahim Yar khan were transported via Karachi and Lahore. The overall flight regularity and punctuality of haj flights during pre and post haj operation remained above 90 percent.

Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan and CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik congratulated PIA Haj team members on successful completion of Haj operation, especially Passenger Services, Technical Ground Support, Marketing Department, Flight operations, Flight services, Engineering and Finance departments for their sincere efforts in making the Haj operation successful and announced appreciation letters for the Haj team members.