Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani has said the People’s Party has been united against any move of separating Karachi from Sindh, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem on Wednesday hinted at imposing Article 149 (4) in Karachi to address issues faced by the city on an immediate basis.

Ghani said that Farogh Naseem’s statement would have negative impact on the politics of PTI. His statement has made political ground for the PPP in Sindh, provincial minister further said.