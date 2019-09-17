Share:

KARACHI - Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal has said that not any campaign, but a proper system is required for disposing of city garbage.

He said this while talking to Syed Shaikh Munammad Shah Jahan Qadri Ashrafi jelani and his followers on their visit to Pakistan House where they announced to join the PSP on Monday.

“The word campaign itself is a clear reflection of government’s failure to perform its due sanitary responsibilities. Although the Sindh and local bodies governments are well aware of their working jurisdictions, but the ambiguity of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) paved ways for them to pass the buck of dilapidated sanitary conditions to each other, which has brought Karachi at the verge of destruction,” Kamal added. He said power and resources should be given to one individual or department, so that public can hold that person accountable for the good and poor performance, the only solution is an immediate amendments in the 18 constitutional amendment ensuring the release of the Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) share to the districts.

Kamal said the party’s ideology and manifestation has been acknowledged by our political opponents as they too are now demanding for amendments in 18th constitutional amendment, a strong local bodies set up, early completion of the K-1V project, and release of PFC provincial finance commission, PPP has started playing politics on the discussion of article 149, although they know that Sindh can’t be divided, they are playing Sindh cards.

The PSP chairman said the Prime Minister Imran Khan should meet Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad All Shah and come up with a solution to Karachi issues. By doing so, all administrative affairs have come to a halt. The federation and Sindh government have to own Karachi now, and resolve the issues, considering its citizens as their own. PSP is ready to extend all out unconditional support for the both Federal and Sindh Government in the light of its very able leadership’s past experience. “We do politics not as a profession but as reverence,” he concluded.