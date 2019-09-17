Share:

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senator, Rubina Khalid has suggested the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to improve its performance instead of interfering in the internal affairs of Sind government and victimizing opposition leaders only on political grounds.

Speaking at a joint press conference with the provincial president women wing, Nighat Orakzai and deputy information secretary, Gohar Inqualibi at Peshawar Press Club on Tuesday, she said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were facing for the last six years and instead of taking steps to overcome Dengue and polio cases in the province, the PTI government interfered in Sind.

Expressing concern over the increasing reported cases of Dengue and polio in KP, she said the immature rulers were issuing and withdrawing circulars one by one and did not know what to do and how to overcome the problems. She said the much controversial Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) had made the lives of Peshawarites miserable and nobody knew what to do.

The PPP senator said the ongoing one sided accountability of former president Asif Zardari was unacceptable to them and the immature PTI leaders were living in fool paradise to think it could pressurize the PPP and its leadership.

She observed that the opposition leaders were being sent behind bar but the members of treasury benches had been cleared from all charges. Some cases against the government members, she said had been closed.

She dispelled the impression that the PPP was not supporting the JUI-F Maulana Fazlur Rehman march against the PTI government saying that her party’s chairman Bilawal Bhutto has convened its central executive committee to on Wednesday to take final decision.

She said they had already constituted Rehbar Committee and her party always takes collective decisions. She said they would follow Rehbar Committee decisions. She said the PTI government has disappointed the people and made the lives of people miserable within one year and they would come out on roads.

Nighat Orakzai, provincial president women wing ridiculed the Prime Minister Imran Khan for writing off Rs 300 billion and posed a question as to how he could write off loan and claimed that the ordinance had not been withdrawn up till now.

She said the government has increased the prices of fertilizers, which would badly affect the farmers. She claimed Rs 12 per liter will be increased and Rs 4 per unit electricity.

Nighat Orakzai also questioned as to how the sitting rulers could write of Rs 990 billion to a private company. She warned federal minister for Railway Sheikh Rashid to think before issuing statement against the chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto.

The deputy information secretary, Gohar Inqualibi recalled that the PTI rulers had made tall claims but could not honor its commitment including construction of five millions houses, provision of 100 millions jobs etc.

He said the former president Asif Zardari was sent behind bars for 11 years but not a single case of corruption was proved. Terming Imran Khan as puppet, he asked the authorities to tell the nation as to where they want to lead the country and how justice could be given for the 11 years, which their party chief spent in jail and not a single case was proved against him.

He asked the rulers to stop ongoing drama in the name of accountability saying the PPP could not be pressured with such tactics and jails.