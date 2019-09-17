Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Rehman Malik Monday moved a Resolution in the Standing Committee on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan which was unanimously passed by the Committee.

The Committee meeting was held in Parliament House and was chaired by Senator Professor Sajid Mir. Senator Rehman Malik welcomed the Kashmiri leaders who attended the meeting and appreciated their efforts towards freedom from the illegal occupation of India.

The resolution moved by Senator Rehman Malik stated, “The Standing Committee on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan unanimously resolves and demands from the Indian Government to lift the cruel curfew and communication blackout in occupied Kashmir and allow access to medicines, food and other essentials for the population.”

The resolution stated, “The committee demands immediate release of all arrested or detained Kashmiri leaders, professionals and activities including the abducted young boys. The committee demands complete prohibition on the use of force, especially the live ammunition and pellet guns against unarmed demonstrators.

Senator Malik demands of govt to present draft of resolution to be presented in UN session

“The Committee demands the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to compel the Indian government to accept its recommendations to establish a UN Inquiry Commission to investigate human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir and provide unhindered excess for the UN Inquiry Commission and other human rights organizations and media to occupied Jammu and Kashmir to ascertain and report on the situation there. This committee unanimously recommends that the Government of Pakistan should move a resolution to the United Nation Security Council demanding the announcement of timeline for the plebiscite in Kashmir to ensure the implementation of earlier United Nation Resolutions.”

Senator Malik demanded of the government to present before the committee the draft of the resolution which is going to be presented in the upcoming session of United Nation.

He said that this committee unanimously urges that the Government of Pakistan should move a resolution to the United Nation Security Council demanding the announcement of timeline for the plebiscite in Kashmir to ensure the implementation of earlier United Nation Security Council Resolutions.

Senator Malik asked that what are the contents and the charges duly substituted by hard evidence for the request of referral from United Nation to International Court of Justice and International Human Rights Commission.

He inquired that what steps have been taken to drag Prime Minister Narendra Modi as war criminal to the International Criminal Court under Rome Statute as the Kashmiri leaders as “direct victims” can file a petition for this trial according to Rome Statute. He asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that what efforts have been initiated for lobbing and to win the International compassions to build up Support for Kashmiri’s and to mount pressure on India.

He suggested that the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Foreign Affairs may mobilize overseas Pakistanis through respective Embassies to highlight the Brutalities and illegal acts of India and what strategy is formulated in this regard.